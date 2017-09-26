Obi Mikel, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi named in Nigeria’s squad for Zambia clash

The trio are among a number of high-profile names announced in the 23-man squad for the clash against Chipolopolo

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the 23-man squad that will make up the Super Eagles for October’s World Cup qualifier against Zambia.

A win for the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium will hand Gernot Rohr’s men a place in Russia 2018 with a game to spare.

Tianjin TEDA’s John Obi Mikel, Chelsea’s Victor Moses and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi made the list which included a number of high-profile stars playing in Europe plus two Nigeria Professional Football League players.

The squad also included Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, with Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s Anthony Nwakaeme, Hull City’s Ola Aina and Plateau United’s Dele Ajiboye getting a chance to earn their first international cap.

All invited players are to report in Uyo on Monday, 2nd October 2017.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Ayodele Ajiboye (Plateau United FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Elderson Echiejile (Sivasspor FC, Turkey); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

STANDBY: Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Afeez Aremu (Akwa United); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United)