Ocon and Perez's Belgian beef - When F1 team-mates collide

Seeing two team-mates clash is nothing new for Formula One, so Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez are in esteemed company.

Beating your Formula One team-mate is one of the many challenges a driver may face but, as Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez showed at the Belgian Grand Prix, some take it too far.

For the second race this season the Force India pair collided on the track, with Ocon suggesting Perez's actions put both of their lives at risk.

They actually came together twice at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, the second incident leading to a puncture for the Mexican and a damaged front wing for his team-mate.

A day later the pair agreed to put their altercation behind them, but it may not be that easy as these four other pairs of team-mates have proved in the past.

Senna v Prost

When McLaren signed hot prospect Ayrton Senna in 1988 to partner Alain Prost it looked like the perfect match, but unfortunately for Prost his new team-mate was in mood to play second fiddle.

Instead Senna promptly fulfilled his early potential by winning the title, beating his more experienced team-mate by three points.

Senna's aggressive style irked Prost and when the two were battling for the title 12 months later he sought to take decisive action.

At the Japanese Grand Prix Senna looked set to overtake his team-mate before Prost collided with him, taking both men out of the race and handing the Frenchman the title.

Senna promptly suggested Prost had intentionally caused the crash and their relationship remained fiery until the former's untimely death in 1994.

Alonso v Hamilton

Another case of a rookie challenging a more experienced team-mate, with Lewis Hamilton adopting a similar stance to his hero Senna when paired with Fernando Alonso at McLaren.

Alonso joined the British team as a double world champion, but he only stayed one year as his relationship with Hamilton boiled over.

Things came to a head at the 2007 Hungarian Grand Prix when Hamilton refused to let Alonso past during qualifying to set a flying lap.

Rather than seek revenge on the track, Alonso chose to get his team-mate back in the pit lane as he delayed his exit enough to deny Hamilton the chance at pole – a move that earned the Spaniard a grid penalty.

At the post-qualifying media conference the pair made public their dislike for each other, and there was no way back from there.

Vettel v Webber

Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber may have had the same Red Bull car, but the German was able to get much more out of it, winning four world titles in a row from 2009.

In 2010 the dominant Red Bulls came to blows battling for the lead at the Turkish Grand Prix, both having to retire following the incident – costing the team crucial points.

Rather than learn from their mistakes the duo's frosty relationship only grew more strained, exploding again at the 2013 race in Malaysia when Vettel disobeyed team orders and overtook lead driver Webber.

Matters were made worse with Webber caught swearing at Vettel as he went past and the two then had a heated confrontation before the podium ceremony.

Rosberg v Hamilton

They were friends from karting all the way to F1, but once on the same team the competitiveness between Nico Rosberg and Hamilton turned things sour.

It began in Malaysia in 2013 when Rosberg was told to hold station behind Hamilton, and spiralled out of control a year later.

Hamilton refused to let his erstwhile friend through in Hungary and the pair collided in Belgium, which led to the German apologising after 'clear-the-air talks'.

The Briton went on to beat his team-mate to the title and he repeated that feat in 2015, adding to the tension between the Mercedes rivals.

It was Rosberg who won the championship last year, but the season was not without controversy, the pair clashing twice in the space of five races as Hamilton tried to deny his team-mate once again.