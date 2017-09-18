Odell Beckham Jr will play against Lions

The New York Giants receiver was a game-time decision, but felt good enough during warm-ups to be listed as active against the Detroit Lions

New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. will play against the Detroit Lions in NFL action on Monday.

The Giants receiver was a game-time decision, but felt good enough during warm-ups to be listed as active.

Beckham, who injured his ankle in the Giants' second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns when cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun hit him just above the right knee as he attempted to catch a pass from Eli Manning, has not played since and has seen limited practice time through the first two weeks of the 2017 campaign.

The three-time Pro Bowler, who caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, was bouncing around the field at MetLife Stadium on Monday. He was able to run, stop and start during warm-ups.

The Giants scored just three points without Beckham in a 19-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week.