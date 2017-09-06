Odell Beckham Jr says don't count him out of season opener

New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. is determined to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as he looks to shake off an ankle injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. has not practiced since injuring his ankle last month, but the New York Giants receiver is still hopeful of playing in Sunday's NFL season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham's injury occurred when Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun hit him just above the right knee as the three-time Pro Bowler leaped in an attempt to catch a high pass from quarterback Eli Manning on August 21.

The Giants star, though, is refusing to rule himself out of calculations for week one of the season.

"I wouldn't count it out," Beckham told reporters Wednesday. "My heart, it's just not going to make this easy, so I can say it's a day-to-day thing, really trying to get better. It's been two weeks, so I'm itching, I'm itching, but just patience and trusting."

Beckham said he did "some running and cutting" during Wednesday's practice and he is improving daily.

On Monday, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said Beckham "did some work" that included riding a bike on the sidelines. Beckham repeated several times on Wednesday he is "itching" to get back on the field.

"I had probably one of the longest offseasons ever in my life and I feel like this camp, this season coming up, there was no better season that I would have," Beckham said. "So, it's just unfortunate, but it really was just a little setback for me to come back.

"It's just what you love to do and, you know, nobody ever wants that taken away from them, especially with the amount of work we've been putting in. The chemistry and everything, we were just rolling. We were in a good place. That's life, though. Life happens. You get set back. It's really how you come back from that, how you handle adversity. This is nothing that I won't overcome."

Beckham will not wear a brace if he does suit up for Sunday night's game because, if he has to wear a brace, it probably means his ankle is not healed enough for him to play.

Because the NFL does not want defensive players to hit defenceless receivers high, Boddy-Calhoun went low.

Beckham understands why Boddy-Calhoun hit him low and is not angry about it. He added that he would rather get hit high to protect his legs.

"I guess it's part of the game," the 24-year-old receiver said. "In my opinion, they made rules about safeties hitting high and it being a problem and I know I probably shouldn't say this, but I will. I'd rather a safety hit me up high 21 times out of one time. I don't even know the ratio. I'd rather him hit me up there every single time than go low. But, it's part of the game.

"It's part of the game that you risk getting fined, you risk a suspension. There's all kinds of things that a safety has going through their head in the moment. So, I can't really fault what happened. It just happened. It is what it is. It's life. Take it on the chin. You keep moving."