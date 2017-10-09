Odell Beckham Jr. to have season-ending ankle surgery

Both Odell Beckham Jr. and Dwayne Harris will undergo surgery, the New York Giants have confirmed, with the former ruled out for the season.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not play again this season as he prepares for surgery on his fractured ankle.

In a news conference on Monday, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo confirmed Beckham was set to miss the entire campaign.

The 24-year-old suffered a fracture in his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

He will undergo surgery this week, although the operation has not yet been scheduled.

"I spoke to Odell after the game. It's a sad situation. It's fair to say his season is over," said McAdoo.

Beckham had five catches for 97 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown, at the time of the injury. He has 25 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

The Giants are now 0-5 on the year. They also lost wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard in the loss, though neither of their injuries are expected to be season-ending.

Wide receiver Dwayne Harris, the team's primary return man, will also undergo surgery on his fifth metatarsal to repair a fracture, the team said.