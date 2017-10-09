Odell Beckham Jr. to have season-ending ankle surgery
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not play again this season as he prepares for surgery on his fractured ankle.
In a news conference on Monday, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo confirmed Beckham was set to miss the entire campaign.
The 24-year-old suffered a fracture in his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
He will undergo surgery this week, although the operation has not yet been scheduled.
"I spoke to Odell after the game. It's a sad situation. It's fair to say his season is over," said McAdoo.
Beckham had five catches for 97 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown, at the time of the injury. He has 25 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
The Giants are now 0-5 on the year. They also lost wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard in the loss, though neither of their injuries are expected to be season-ending.
Wide receiver Dwayne Harris, the team's primary return man, will also undergo surgery on his fifth metatarsal to repair a fracture, the team said.