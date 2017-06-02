Odey, Olatunbosun will get more Nigeria call-ups - Ilechukwu

The Olukoya Boys' star duo were left out of the Super Eagles squad to face Bafana Bafana, but their gaffer is confident of their future in Rohr's team

Fidelis Ilechukwu believes that Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun will get more opportunities with the Nigeria national team in the future.

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr announced his 24-man squad for next week’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa but both MFM players failed to make the cut.

Odey and Olatunbosun featured in the friendlies against Corsica and Togo, but are expected back in Lagos on Friday.

'First, I'd like to thank God for the opportunity given to both Sikiru Olatunbosun and Stephen Odey," Ilechukwu told Goal.

"I also want to thank the Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr for appreciating their talents and giving them a chance at that big stage.

"The most important thing is that my boys have done well. Not making the team that will play against South Africa in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations isn't a worry. They will get more invites next time.

"I know they will get more opportunities with the Super Eagles in future," he added.

"It's a big thing to be invited to the national team. There 20 clubs in the NPFL and each clubs has 35 players, if you do your maths you'll accept that being picked is worth celebrating," he added.

In light of the embarrassing 3-0 defeat MFM suffered at the hands of Niger Tornadoes last week, Ilechuckwu rues the absence of his attacking threats.

And he further disclosed that they are in his plans for Sunday's cracker against in-form FC IfeanyiUbah.

"We really do need both players, we missed them, in our last match we created a lot if chances but we couldn't convert them,' he said.

"The absence of both players really showed but where they're at the moment is bigger because it's national assignment.

"The fans are happy that they are back, I am very happy that they are back. All I need to do is to welcome them and prepare them for the next game."