Offer for Joseph Parker to fight Anthony Joshua so low promoter thought Eddie Hearn's email 'must have been hacked'

Joseph Parker has “pretty much given up” on a unification fight with Anthony Joshua after receiving such a “ridiculously low offer” from Eddie Hearn that he thought that it was a fake email from a hacked account.

The WBO champion challenged his heavyweight rival last week, with the Brit’s camp looking to add another belt to AJ’s waist, and Parker’s promotional team are equally enthusiastic and were even willing to accept a 40-60 split in favour of Joshua.

But those negotiations look set to be abandoned very quickly after David Higgins, a director at Parker’s promotional team Duco Events, received an opening offer from Hearn.

“I got this weird email from Eddie's email address, but he must have been hacked,” Higgins told Sky Sports. “He made the most ridiculously low offer. It could have been the most insulting offer in boxing history.

“To expect 40 per cent is actually quite reasonable, because you have earned it, and it's a unification. Of course I have mentioned it [to Parker] and he just laughed like I did.

“I'm not going to reply, because I don't think it was Eddie Hearn. I reckon someone hacked his account, it was a scam. I reckon Eddie respects boxing and I reckon Anthony Joshua wouldn't want to insult Joseph Parker.

“Joseph has worked his way from the ground up and earned the right. Joshua, I think, would understand and respect that, so it can't possibly be AJ or Eddie that made the offer. It must be an email hack.”

Hearn has also held talks with WBC champion Deontay Wilder about another unification fight but Higgins warned Joshua’s camp that if he takes that fight, the American will win and then face Parker in a 50-50 split.

"I'll give you a simple answer,” he added. “They pay us 40 per cent and not a cent less, or they will fight Wilder, who will obviously win and then we'll fight Wilder 50-50.If they want to go fight Wilder, they can, and then we'll fight Wilder on a 50-50 basis later in the year, once he has all three belts.