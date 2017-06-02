OFFICIAL: AC Milan sign Premier League target Kessie from Atalanta

The midfielder had been linked with a clutch of English clubs, including Manchester United, but instead moves to San Siro

AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Franck Kessie from Atalanta on a two year loan deal which includes an obligation to buy.

Goal reported earlier in May that the 20-year-old had agreed a five-year contract worth €2.5 million-per-year at San Siro, and would subsequently become the club's first signing under the new Chinese ownership.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who had attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, will be on loan at Milan until 2019 before they snap him up on a permanent deal.

"Franck Kessie is a new Milan player," a statement on their website read.

"After undergoing medical examinations, the Ivorian midfielder has signed a contract until June 30, 2019."

Kessie has previously admitted that he dreams of one day playing for United, and his agent also named Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal as potential destinations.

However, Milan have beaten off competition from overseas, as well as from Serie A rivals Roma, to secure the coveted signature of the athletic midfielder.

Kessie scored six goals and provided four assists in 30 league appearances as Atalanta finished fourth in Serie A, 19 points behind leaders Juventus.