OFFICIAL: Cape Town City confirm Lebogang Manyama to Konyaspor

The Citizens have finally bid farewell to their skipper, who will now ply his trade in Turkey

Cape Town City have confirmed the sale of star man Lebogang Manyama to Turkish side Konyaspor FC.

This put an end to his future, having been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns, with the club confirming it has declined an offer from them, deeming it too low.

The South African Player of the Year becomes City's first export to Europe, a year from their existence.

City confirmed the news on the transfer deadline day, thanking Manyama for his excellent service the past season.

He scooped the Top goalscorer accolade last season en-route to helping the Citizens to a third-place finish and Telkom Knockout title.