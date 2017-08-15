OFFICIAL: Free State Stars unveil seven new signings

Ea Lla Koto have beefed up their squad ahead of the 2017/18 campaign

Free State Stars have announced seven new players, with former Kaizer Chiefs strikers Siphelele Mthembu and Edward Manqele close to joining.

They have signed Badri Al Sangare, Sello Japhta, Bathusi Aubaas, Sibusiso Hlubi, Mmuni Abubakr, Mpho Mathekgane and Kwier Oliviera.

Japhta returns to club following a dismissal spell at Orlando Pirates that yielded no appearance in official games.

Stars are also set to sign former Chiefs duo Mthembu and Manqele.

Under new coach Sammy Troughton, they are looking for an improved display.

Stars will face AmaZulu in their first PSL match on Saturday.