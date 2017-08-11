OFFICIAL: Nigeria's Mikel Agu joins Bursaspor on loan

The Super Eagles midfielder will team up with compatriot William-Troost Ekong in the Timsah Arena for the 2017-18 Turkish football season

Bursaspor have announced the arrival of Mikel Agu from Porto on a season-long loan.

The Nigeria international who had previously played for Club Brugge, joins the Paul Le Guen’s men for the 2017-18 season which marks his third loan move away from the Estádio Do Dragão outfit.

Agu was on loan with Portuguese side Vitória Setúbal last campaign and made 27 appearances in the Primeira Liga.

The 24-year-old joins defender William Troost-Ekong and Ghana's Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu in the books of the Timsah Arena side.

Bursaspor kick off the Turkish Super Lig season with a visit to İstanbul Başakşehir on August 11.

"Today is a happy day for me. The love I saw from the fans and the club made me very happy," Agu told the club's website.

"I want to show everyone that what I came here is not in vain. It was important to me to come to this club. I will show you that you are not in vain by working. I got positive things for Shuan. I hope this year will be a happy year."