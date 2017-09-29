OFFICIAL: Senzo Mazingisa resigns from Platinum Stars

Platinum Stars on Friday announced the departure of general manager Senzo Mazingisa.

Club chairman Cliff Ramoroa confirmed the news in an emotional statement, paying tribute to Mazingisa who joined from Orlando Pirates in 2013.

“It’s unfortunate that Mr Mazingiza has left us. We have worked so hard with him to bring the club to where it is in terms of the achievements. We would like to thank him for his great contribution and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

"We have got strong people within the team who will carry the duties. We also have a coach who is very strong in terms of administration. We will be able to move forward,” said Ramoroa.

Mazingisa thanked the club for their contribution towards his career, adding it was the right time for him to move onto pastures anew.

The manner which he departs the club is a far-cry from the time he joined them when they had just finsihed as runners-up to Kaizer Chiefs in the 2012/13 season.

“This is a decision that was made some time ago. I have always thought that it was time for me to move on to other things. Because of the love, I kept on going. The club has been good to me. The people of Royal Bafokeng have been good to me.

"Sometimes in life, you have to move on. This is not a decision that has happened overnight. It was a decision that was taken over six months. I have been in discussions with the chairman. I have done my part and I think it’s time for other people to come in and take the team to the next level. I have no doubt that the team will do well,” said Mazingiza.

“Thank you very much for the support. I came to Phokeng four years ago and I found a number of great individuals. It was a fantastic journey with them. I have also learned a lot from the Royal Bafokeng nation as a whole. I am grateful to the board for the support that they have provided throughout my stay.”