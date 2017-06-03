Ogagetehwo: Sunshine Stars aim to compound Shooting Stars' ales

The Owena Whales defender said they aim to take advantage of the Oluyole Warriors’ poor run of form when they meet in a derby encounter

Oke Ogagetehwo believes Sunshine Stars will pounce on Shooting Stars’ unimpressive form in their Nigerian topflight encounter on Sunday.

Austin Eguavoen’s men visit the Lekan Salami Stadium to tackle their archrivals after they secured a morale-boosting victory over Enyimba last week.

But the Oluyole Warriors continued their underwhelming start to the second half of the season with another 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lobi Stars.

“We hope we will be able to pounce on their poor run of form. We are determined heading into the game,” Ogagetehwo told Goal.

“I think we are optimistic and we are determined we want to go all out and get the maximum three points.

“We are trusting God that it will be possible to get a victory at Shooting Stars.”

Sunshine Stars are 14th in the Nigeria Professional Football League log, a point above relegation zone while their rivals, Shooting Stars are only a place above the bottom spot.



