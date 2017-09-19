Ogbonnaya expresses Tornadoes’ readiness for Plateau United clash

The Ikon Allah Boys’ defender has expressed his believe that they have what it takes to pip the league champions to the semi final ticket

Niger Tornadoes’ defender, Reuben Ogbonnaya has asserted that the Ikon Allah Boys will be ready for the two-legged duel with Plateau United in the quarter-final of the Federation Cup.

He noted that they have taken time to take a cursory look at the Peace Boys through the games they have played against them this season and that they will approach them with all seriousness.

“Tornadoes will be ready for Plateau United. We have prepared very well for them and we hope to score as many goals as possible against them in Lokoja. We know they are the league champions but we are desperate to make it to the semi-final and we will give the first leg our best shot on Wednesday before our fans,” Ogbonnaya told Goal.

“We managed to beat them in the league before our fans. They won’t have it easy this time around and we have deployed a strategy that will ensure we get the better of them here before the second leg tie in Jos.

“We won’t be intimidated at all. We will go out with the conviction that we can beat them with the right margin that will make the work lighter for us in Jos."