Oghenekaro Etebo relishes Feirense victory

The Blues from the Feira were victorious over the Beavers in a Portuguese top-flight outing and the 21-year-old is pleased with the win

Nigeria international, Oghenekaro Etebo has relished Feirense 2-1 victory over Pacos de Ferreira in the Primeira Liga duel on Monday.

The attacking midfielder registered his first goal of the season in the challenge to help Nuno Manta’s men with the maximum points.

Welthon found the back of the net in the 14th minutes to put the Beavers ahead in the encounter.

Etebo restored parity to his side before the half-time interval and Tiago Silva scored the match-winning goal from the penalty spot on the stroke of 90 minutes.

The Super Eagles star took to the social media to celebrate the victory.

“Grateful and thankful heart, CD Feirense, good win tonight, positive mind, yes we can!” Etebo posted on Instagram.

Feirense are placed 8th on the log with five points from three games. They will travel to Estadio Municipal de Chaves for their next clash with Chaves on August 26.