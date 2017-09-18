Oghenekaro Etebo on target in Feirense’s loss to Portimonense

The 21-year-old got the Blues' consolation as they bowed to Vitor Oliveira’s side in a Portuguese top flight outing

Nigeria international, Oghenekaro Etebo was on target for Feirense in their 2-1 loss to Portimonense in the Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture on Monday.

The forward registered his third goal of the season but it was not enough to save Nuno Manta’s men from suffering their second loss in the Portuguese elite division.

Japanese Shoya Nakajima put Vitor Oliveira’s side in front 12 minutes after kick-off and seven minutes after, he completed his brace.

Shortly before the half-time break , Etebo fired home to reduce the deficit for the Estadio Marcolino de Castro outfit.

The second half of the clash produced no goal as the home team held tight to their lead while thwarting every attempt by the Blues from the Feira to equalise in the game.

The defeat leaves Feirense in the seventh spot on the log with eight points from six outings and will host Belenenses in their next League clash on Sunday.