Ogu disappointed with Hapoel Beer Sheva’s loss, gives injury update

The 29-year-old is displeased with the Camels’ defeat to the Red and Blues at Turner Stadium in the Europe second tier

John Ogu is disappointed with Hapoel Beer Sheva’s 2-1 loss to FCSB in Thursday's Uefa Europa League fixture.

Harlem-Eddy Gnohere netted a brace to help Nicolae Dica’s men continue their dominance in Group G with nine points, ahead of Lugano, Viktoria Plzen and Hapoel Beer Sheva who all boast of three points.

Isaac Cuenca got a consolation for the Camels with three minutes left to play in the game.

The Nigeria international didn’t have a good outing on the night as he was replaced in the 29th minute of the encounter after picking up an injury.

The former Academica player hinted that he will be out of Saturday's League Cup tie game against Maccabi Petah Tikva but 'will do everything possible' to be available for their match with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli Premier League on Monday.

“Great spirit and fight tonight. Sad we lost but trust to bounce back from tonight’s loss,” Ogu tweeted.

“I will do everything possible with my power to be ready for Monday’s important game,” he concluded.