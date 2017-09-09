Ogunbote charges Enyimba players ahead Katsina United tie

Enyimba coach, Gbenga Ogunbote charges his players to grab a favourable result against Katsina United as they look to secure a continental slot.

The People’s Elephants have played second fiddle to Akwa United but they saw a breakthrough last week when they held Enugu Rangers away and the Promise Keepers stumbled to a 1-0 loss to Shooting Stars in Ibadan.

And Ogunbote implores his players to target the three points that will guarantee them a CAF Confederation Cup ticket.

“It has been a tough season for us. We thank God for the position we have found ourselves. We must ensure that we end the season well by beating Katsina United in Calabar on Saturday. I have said it countless times that there is no eay game again and this last game of the season won’t be different,” Ogunbote told Goal.

“We have said the league is a marathon and the position we are now is very promising if we are to qualify for the continent. We must be ready right from the start to the end to ensure that we get what we need to qualify for the continent.

“My boys have tried their best having trained so hard through the course of the season and this match too. They know what I have told them and what they must do to earn a good result,” he concluded.

Enyimba are third on the league table with 58 points from 37 games.