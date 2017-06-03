Ogunbote eyes victory over Plateau United

The People's Elephant handler has spoken of his desire to win all home games and the tie against the table-toppers is no exception

Enyimba’s coach, Gbenga Ogunbote is confident of his side’s chances of securing a victory over Plateau United in Sunday’s Nigerian topflight encounter.

The People's Elephant, coming off a loss against Sunshine Stars in Akure, welcome Kennedy Boboye’s table-topping side to the U.J Esuene Stadium in a Matchday 22 tie.

And the former Shooting Stars gaffer has made known his intention to win all home encounters, not sparing the Peace Boys’.

“We have our dreams we have our aspirations and we are working towards it. And to ensure that in the second round we win all our home games so that our dreams could be actualised,” Ogunbote told Goal .



“Plateau United are the present table-toppers, but it doesn't still change our aim of winning all our home games.



“With hard work, determination and above it all, the grace of God we’ll achieve our aim.



“My wish and I prayer is that I don't want them [Plateau United] to have a chance. Not even a percent,” he added.

“We are not comfortable in our present position in the log. Our aspiration is to keep doing very well. We still have 16 games to do that.

“And no doubt we will accord them some respect because presently they are there.



“All we need to do is to make sure we take ours chances.”

Enyimba are ninth on the log after garnering 31 points, nine adrift Plateau United, from 21 Nigeria Professional Football League encounters.