Ogunbote rues Enyimba's wastefulness against Sunshine Stars

Enyimba head coach Gbenga Ogunbote has decried his side wastefulness following their Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Sunshine Stars at the Akure Township Stadium.



Ajibola Otegbeye's strike from the spot ensured Austin Eguavoen's men see off the visitors, who had several chances, especially through Mfon Udoh to upset the hosts.



"We paid for our carelessness. We had too much wastefulness in the match," Ogunbote told Goal .



"The result is what we have all seen. We paid dearly for it. This was not a match we should have lost.



"This was a game we should have been 4-0 up but we lost it. We have ourselves to blame.



"We thought we were going to get something positive from here but that never happened. We are going home to go and hoping to make up for the loss," he concluded.



Enyimba are ninth on the log with 31 points and will welcome leaders, Plateau United in their next fixture on June 4.

