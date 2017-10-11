Ojo rues Sunshine Stars' Federation Cup ouster

The Owena Whales midfielder has been left saddened by the team’s elimination from the competition after coming so near

Dayo Ojo expresses sadness at Sunshine Stars' inability to make the final of the Federation Cup after they were eliminated by Akwa United.

The Owena Whales could not defend their first leg lead as they crumbled 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, and ran out 3-2 losers on aggregate.

“It was a bad loss. It will take me days to recover from this defeat,” Ojo told Goal .

"We went into the tie with the conviction that we would scale through. They started the game very well but we tried as much as possible to curtail them. It was a strategy that paid off initially but they got the first goal and then the second.

“We wanted to get goals of ours and we poured out in search of it. We were able to get a goal and we have hardly finished jubilating when they scored. We had hoped to hold on and ensure that it ended in 2-1 but it was not to be. We fought very well but our best was not enough.

“Many people wrote us off that we would go on relegation at the end of the season but we proved them wrong and now we got to the semi final. We tried our best considering what we have passed through this past season,” he concluded.