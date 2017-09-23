Okocha: Why Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are the best players in the world

Following the unveiling of the finalists for this year’s Fifa Awards, the African legend explains why the trio are in contention for the top prize

Jay-Jay Okocha has revealed why Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and PSG forward Neymar made it to the final stage of this year’s The Best Fifa Football Awards.

Okocha was part of the five Fifa legends that revealed all the finalists for the seven individual awards in London on Friday and justified the selection of the final three candidates for the Best Fifa Men's Player of the Year.

“Football is a show and you have to enjoy what you are doing,” Okocha told Fifa.com.

“The most important thing is to recognise when to do it and when to play for the team. That’s why [Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar] are the best players in the world.”

The former Bolton Wanderers and PSG midfielder backed Baroka FC goalkeeper, Oscarine Masuluke to clinch this year’s Puskas Award for the Goal of the Year after bicycle kick goal that handed his side a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates in the South African topflight league on November 30, 2016.

He added: “I think they were all amazing goals, but the one I will vote for is the goalkeeper [Oscarine Masuluke] because it happens very rarely.

"It’s not just very rare for a goalkeeper to score, but to score a bicycle kick in the last minute of the game as well. I think it’s special."