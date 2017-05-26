Okpotu hints at Lobi Stars’ consolidation against Shooting Stars

The Pride of Benue striker has asserted that they are gunning for the maximum points against the Oluyole Warriors this weekend.

Lobi Stars’ Tony Okpotu has hinted that the Pride of Benue are ready to consolidate on their away win against Sunshine Stars when they hosts Shooting Stars this weekend at the Aper Aku Stadium in another league tie.

The Makurdi side shocked the Owena Whales 1-0 at the Akure Township Stadium last weekend and this shot them to seventh on the log with 30 points from 20 games but ahead of their tie with the Oluyole Warriors, Okpotu revealed that they are gunning for the maximum points to aid their further upward movement on the league table.

“It was a good result in Akure but we actually got what we prepared for just like I told you shortly after the encounter. We are now focusing our minds on the next match with Shooting Stars. It is a shame that they are facing us at this time they were beaten before their fans. We are going for the three points because it is our desire to move to the top three in the next few games and a home win against 3SC will take us closer to our target,” Okpotu told Goal.

The former Al Ittihad of Libya forward has scored seven goals in the league this season including a sensational hat trick against Sunshine Stars in the last game of the first round ties in Makurdi and has vowed to get more before the end of the season.