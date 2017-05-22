Okpotu reveals Lobi Stars’ top target after Sunshine Stars win

The Pride of Benue attacker has hinted that they were prepared to shock their hosts last weekend and that the win was not accidental.

Lobi Stars’ Tony Okpotu has asserted that they went into their last weekend league tie against Sunshine Stars in Akure believing that they could beat their hosts and was delighted they achieved their target.

It was Owena Whales’ new coach, Austin Eguavoen’s second match in charge after he was unveiled during the mid season break but they were up against the Pride of Benue who came to Akure with ex-Sunshine gaffer, Solomon Ogbeide and Okpotu revealed that they were told to target the three points at stake not minding where the game was played.

“We came only for the three points and we are happy to get our heart desire. We knew we were going to beat them even if they equalised and after we scored what turned out to be the only goal of the match quite early in the match, we were not disturbed at all. It was a brilliant performance from us,” Okpotu told Goal.

The Makurdi side who are now seventh on the log with 30 points from 20 games will host embattled Shooting Stars this weekend at the Aper Aku Stadium with a place in the top five in their minds.