OKS announced squad for China tour





Datuk Ong Kim Swee announced his first U-22 national squad as they gear up towards two important assignments.

The 2018 Asian Cup U-23 qualifiers in Bangkok in July is the first of those assignments, followed by the South-East Asia (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.

To prepare for those two tournaments, Ong will be taking his squad to China for a week-long training and practice matches from 8 June until 15 June.

In China, Ong's team will get to play against China's U-22 side, Guangzhou Evergrande reserves as well as Guangzhou R&F reserves. Upon their return to Malaysia on 16 June, the team will continue to train together for another week before being released back to their respective teams.

In the latest announced squad list, Ong has made nine changes to the side that was last handled by former coach, Frank Bernhardt. They include Amirul Hisyam [Kedah], Ariff Farhan [Kedah], K Kannan [Selangor], Ali Imran [Felda Untied], Danial Amier [Felda United], Ahmad Azriddin [Felda United], Tommy Mawat [Sarawak], Amierul Hakimi [Terengganu] dan Raphi Mariappen [PJ Rangers].

Ong is no stranger to this level, despite previously holding the senior national team head coach position. His experience of guiding the team to the 2011 SEA Games gold medal in the football event should help him in his reassigned role.

Full squad as per below.