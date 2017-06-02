Okumbi: AFC Leopards star choose Dar tourney ahead of Harambee Stars

AFC Leopards midfielder Duncan Otieno and Gor Mahia trio of Kenneth Muguna, Haron Shakava and Timothy Otieno are headed to Dar es Salaam for Super Cup tournament sponsored SportPesa.

Goal understands the four players are in Coach Stanley Okumbi's plans for the current and future national assignments. The tactician has exclusively revealed to Goal what transpired between the parties involved. "Otieno asked to be released for the Dar tournament, and as a coach I realized that his mind was not with us in camp, so we asked him to confirm that in writing.

"He (Otieno) did that and we had no choice but let him leave, it is not good to keep the player against his will. However, that does not affect his future in the national team, it is very understandable.

"As for Muguna and Otieno (Timothy), they did not show up despite the fact that they were called to the camp. Shakava's case is different, Gor Mahia's team manager explained the situation to us and we agreed to release him."

The national team is preparing for the Afcon qualifier against Sierra Leone next weekend.