Ola Aina cleared for Nigeria debut against Cameroon

The defender will be available for selection against the Indomitable Lions after his nationality eligibility switch was approved by Fifa

Ola Aina is set to make his debut for Nigeria on Monday, having been cleared by the Federation of International Football Association.

The 20-year-old has been working on switching commitments from England to the Super Eagles as both his parents hail from Nigeria, despite him being born in London.

Aina had previously played for England’s age-grade teams and won the Uefa Youth League with Chelsea before he was sent to Hull City on loan, and he is now poised to begin his international career.

The decision will serve as a massive boost for Nigeria, who will now have several options in the defensive position that boast of William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Abdullahi Shehu.

The Hull City defender recently disclosed to Goal how John Obi Mikel helped him to make up his mind.

"The one person that I would say has been an influence to me a little bit is John Obi Mikel," he told Goal.

"I was first talking to him three years ago about it [playing for Nigeria]. Last season, the season before and the season before that.

"Two years on, it has finally happened. Anything that comes from Obi is respected and I was happy that he invited me to come and join the team.”

Nigeria top Group B of Africa World Cup qualifier after winning their opening three games, and should they win in the Cameroonian capital, they will have secured their spot in Russia.