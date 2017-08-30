Ola Aina proud of first call up to Nigeria national team

The 20-year-old right back has spoken of his pride of being invited to the national team and hopes to play his first game for the Super Eagles.

Ola Aina is proud to have earned his first call up to the Super Eagles squad to face Cameroon in Friday's crucial World Cup qualifier.

The Anglo-Nigerian who has played for England at youth level switched his international allegiance earlier this year after spending time in Nigeria’s training camp in Barnet.

The Hull City defender is looking forward to wearing the country's jersey for the first time if he is called upon by Gernot Rohr.

“It was a very proud moment to get called-up by Nigeria and the prospect of representing my country for the first time is very exciting,” Aina told club website.

“We’ve got an important two games against Cameroon coming up and I’m really looking forward to the whole experience.

“It should be two good, but very tough games. They’re a physical side and will no doubt be in good spirits after winning the African Cup of Nations in February.

“As I say, it will be tough but I’m very much looking forward to both matches and hopefully playing in the Super Eagles’ colours.”

The Tigers wingback also spoke on what influenced his decision to switch nationalities with the aforementioned training camp proving to be the key factor.

“It was an introduction to it all to see what I thought of it,” he explained.

“I hadn’t played for England at any level for quite a while, and international football is something that I wanted to experience. Also, Nigeria is where my origins are.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the training camp and that was a key factor in my decision to switch.”