Ola Aina shines in Hull City's huge win

The 20-year-old defender added an assist as the Tigers put six past Steve Cotterill’s charges at the KCOM Stadium

Ola Aina put in a superb performance in Hull City’s 6-1 thrashing of Birmingham City in an English Championship encounter on Saturday.

Frazier Campbell got the opener for the hosts after just three minutes played. And David Myler doubled the lead with a well-taken penalty four minutes later.

Aina then assisted Jared Bowen for the third in the 26th minute. The Nigerian wing back fired in a cross into the box and Bowen was there to dispatch it.

Kamil Grosicki, Markus Henriksen and Sebastian Larsson all got in on the act to add to the Blues' woes before Sam Gallagher's injury time consolation for the visitors.

The comprehensive win saw Leonid Slutsky’s side move up to 17th in the championship log. And they visit Carrow Road to face Norwich in their next league match on October 14.