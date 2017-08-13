Ola Aina thrilled with assist in Hull City's victory

The Nigerian made his second appearance for the Tigers in a spectacular fashion and he’s reveling in the experience

Ola Aina is excited after helping Hull City to a 4-1 victory over 10-man Burton Albion in an English Championship encounter on Saturday.

A hat-trick from Uruguayan marksman, Abel Hernandez and a Kamil Grosicki strike - which was assisted by the on-loan Chelsea right back - saw the Tigers claim their first win of the season.

Jackson Irvine, after restoring parity for the Brewers in the 33rd minute following Hernandez’s early opener, was sent off five minutes later.

And Leonid Slutsky's side scored thrice in the second half to register their first maximum points of the 2017/18 English second-tier campaign.

The 20-year-old took to his Instagram to express his delight, saying: “4-1 win. Great team performance and happy to contribute with an assist! 3 points #MrLulu.”