Olarenwaju bags Austrian's Bundesliga topscorer award

Despite his absence on the last day of the season, the Nigeria international held off rivals to finish as goal king

Austria Wien forward Olarenwaju Kayode has finished as the Austrian Bundesliga topscorer for the 2016-17 season.

The 24-year-old scored 17 goals in 33 league games for the Violets, making it a total of 24 goals in all competitons this season.

Kayode was missing in Austria Wein’s 6-1 win over Admira on Sunday after being suspended for the second successive yellow card he picked up against Salzburg.

The Generali Arena outfit finished second on the league table behind RedBull Salzburg with 63 points and will play in the Europa League next season.

Kayode is currently in camp with the Super Eagles as they prepare for their friendly game against the Sparrow Hawks of Togo on June 1.