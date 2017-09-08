Olawale Isiaka seeks MFM fall in Maiduguri

The Borno Army will battle title hopefuls, Olukoya Boys in bid for victorious ending and the midfielder says the visitors should not hope for a win

El Kanemi Warriors midfielder Olawale Isiaka expects nothing short of a final day win against MFM at the Maiduguri Township Stadium.

Following their 2-0 loss at Kano Pillars last Sunday, Ladan Bosso's side will be hoping for a victory to avoid a home defeat at the hands of title chasing Oluyoka Boys on Saturday.

"We are very prepared for them and pray for their safe landing in Maiduguri," Isiaka told Goal.

We respect them and will offer them the best of reception but they should forget coming to win in Maiduguri because we are not ready to gamble with our last match of the season.

We are not happy that we won't get a chance to play continental football but it is better will console our fans with victory in our last game since we are no longer in the Federation Cup.

We know fully well that MFM needs to win to possibly win the league title if Plateau United lose at home, but we can't sacrifice the joy of our fans and chance of finishing well on the table for such.

"They are a good side and I know anything can happen in football but for Saturday's match, they shouldn't dream of victory at all."