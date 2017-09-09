How old is Wayne Rooney? How much does he earn? Your top questions answered

It's been a whirlwind few months for Wayne Rooney.

The 31-year-old has left Manchester United, re-joined Everton and announced his retirement from international football.

He has also hit the headlines for the wrong reasons having been arrested for drink driving and accused of infidelity.

HOW OLD IS WAYNE ROONEY?

Rooney is 31 years old and, at the time of writing, approaching his 32nd birthday.

The former England captain was born on October 24, 1985. He made his Premier League debut as a 16-year-old in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham in August 2002.

WHO DOES ROONEY PLAY FOR?

Rooney currently plays for Everton.

The Toffees are the club of his childhood, having grown up in Liverpool, and he came through their academy before joining Manchester United for around £25 million in 2004.

Rooney is best known for his long time at Old Trafford, of course, where he netted a total of 253 goals in 559 games and won five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Having fallen out of the Red Devils' starting XI as he entered his 30s, though, Rooney returned to Everton in the summer on a free transfer. He scored the winning goal against Stoke City on his second debut at Goodison Park.

HOW MUCH DID ROONEY COST EVERTON?

Rooney cost Everton only his wages - which are steep at a reported £160,000 a week, though much less than the £300,000 weekly he was on at United.

The Toffees did not have to pay a transfer fee to sign him, with United allowing him to leave on a free transfer.

HOW MUCH IS ROONEY WORTH?

These things are always difficult to estimate without more insight than is publicly available into a person's finances.

But most estimates would have Rooney's net worth at around £100 million as a result of the mega salary he earned at United and the off-field endorsements he has brought in as a result of his considerable profile.

Rooney is certainly one of the wealthiest active players in the Premier League.

WHAT FOOTBALL TEAM DOES ROONEY SUPPORT?

