How old is Wayne Rooney? How much does he earn? Your top questions answered

It's been a whirlwind few months for Wayne Rooney.
The 31-year-old has left Manchester United, re-joined Everton and announced his retirement from international football.
He has also hit the headlines for the wrong reasons having been arrested for drink driving and accused of infidelity.
With the help of Google Trends data, Goal has compiled the questions you're asking most about the ex-England star and filled in the blanks.
HOW OLD IS WAYNE ROONEY?
Rooney is 31 years old and, at the time of writing, approaching his 32nd birthday.
The former England captain was born on October 24, 1985. He made his Premier League debut as a 16-year-old in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham in August 2002.
WHO DOES ROONEY PLAY FOR?
Rooney currently plays for Everton.
The Toffees are the club of his childhood, having grown up in Liverpool, and he came through their academy before joining Manchester United for around £25 million in 2004.
Rooney is best known for his long time at Old Trafford, of course, where he netted a total of 253 goals in 559 games and won five Premier League titles and the Champions League.
Having fallen out of the Red Devils' starting XI as he entered his 30s, though, Rooney returned to Everton in the summer on a free transfer. He scored the winning goal against Stoke City on his second debut at Goodison Park.
HOW MUCH DID ROONEY COST EVERTON?
Rooney cost Everton only his wages - which are steep at a reported £160,000 a week, though much less than the £300,000 weekly he was on at United.
The Toffees did not have to pay a transfer fee to sign him, with United allowing him to leave on a free transfer.
HOW MUCH IS ROONEY WORTH?
These things are always difficult to estimate without more insight than is publicly available into a person's finances.
But most estimates would have Rooney's net worth at around £100 million as a result of the mega salary he earned at United and the off-field endorsements he has brought in as a result of his considerable profile.
Rooney is certainly one of the wealthiest active players in the Premier League.
WHAT FOOTBALL TEAM DOES ROONEY SUPPORT?
Rooney is a boyhood Everton fan.
He was even a mascot at Everton games while in the club's academy before eventually stepping out at Goodison Park as a first-team player in his own right.
His move to Manchester United made him deeply unpopular with the club's supporters, however, and he was often booed when he returned to Goodison.
But the ill-feeling seemed to thaw with an appearance by Rooney at Duncan Ferguson's testimonial in which he donned the blue shirt and not long after that, he was back on Merseyside for real.
Since making the switch to Everton he has become a fan favourite again.
HOW MANY PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS HAS ROONEY SCORED?
Rooney's second goal of his second spell with Everton was his 200th in the Premier League.
He is only the second player to reach that milestone and trails only Alan Shearer (260) in the all-time rankings for the English top flight in its modern form.
Rooney has netted 272 club goals in all competitions in his career so far and another 53 for the England senior team.
HOW MUCH DOES ROONEY EARN PER WEEK?
Rooney has reportedly signed a two-year contract worth £160,000 a week at Everton.
His last deal as a United player paid him £300,000 a week, so he took a significant pay cut to return to Goodison Park.
HOW MANY OF ROONEY'S ENGLAND GOALS HAVE BEEN PENALTIES?
Rooney has scored 53 goals for England and seven were penalties.
He would be tied with Sir Bobby Charlton as England's all-time top goalscorer rather than leading outright if penalties were removed. Three of Charlton's 49 goals were from the spot, so both players are on 46 non-penalty goals.
That method of ranking England's top strikers does not help anyone overtake Rooney, though. Gary Lineker netted 48 goals overall but four of his strikes were penalties and after that, no one else has more than 44 in total.
HOW MANY GOALS DID ROONEY SCORE FOR MAN UTD?
Rooney scored a total of 253 goals in 559 appearances for United.
They were divided up as follows: 183 in the Premier League, 22 in the FA Cup, five in the League Cup, 39 in Europe and four in other competitions such as the Club World Cup.
He is United's all-time top goalscorer in overall goals, though Sir Bobby Charlton still has the edge over him in league matches.
WHERE IS ROONEY FROM?
Rooney was born in Croxteth, a suburb of Liverpool, in England.
He attended Our Lady & St Swithin's and De La Salle schools while honing the craft that would become his profession in Everton's academy.
Goodison Park and Anfield are virtually equal distance from Croxteth - both are approximately 10 minutes' drive - and Rooney plumped for the blue half of the city.