Oles at the Marcana, altitude and the rise of Jesus - Five great Brazil-Ecuador clashes

On Thursday, Brazil return to World Cup qualifying action with a clash against Ecuador at the Gremio Arena in Porto Alegre.

Historically, Ecuador have posed the five-time world champions few problems in a fixture that has produced no shortage of goals. The two sides first met way back in 1942.

Below, Brasil Global Tour looks back at some of the great clashes between the two sides.

EARLY BEGINNINGS

Brazil and Ecuador first locked horns in the South American Championships of 1942, the precursor to what is now known as the Copa America. They met in Montevideo for what was the fifth round of the heptagonal, and the Selecao ran out winners in a comprehensive 5-1 demolition, with Pirillo and Zizinho the stars of the show.

The one-sided affair was hardly a surprise, with football still relatively new to Ecuador and the country yet to even organise a national league tournament. While Brazilian football went professional in 1933, the Ecuadorian top flight was not born until 1957. The next few years would see the Selecao repeatedly stroll past Ecuador. The two sides next met in 1945 and 1949, with Brazil winning 9-2 and 9-1, respectively.

TENSION IN VINA DEL MAR

In 1991, Paulo Roberto Falcao led the Selecao into a crunch Copa America tie with Ecuador, with Brazil needing to triumph by two goals to secure qualification for the next stage of the Copa America in Chile. While Mazinho netted after just eight minutes to get Brazil off to the perfect start, it would be a tense affair in Vina del Mar.

Ecuador equalised just four minutes later through Carlos Munoz, leaving the sides locked at 1-1 going into the break. Marcio Santos reinstated Brazil’s lead 10 minutes into the second half, before an anxious wait that saw Luis Henrique grab the all-important third with just one minute remaining. Brazil, however, would go on to lose to old rivals Argentina in the final.

MINNOWS NO MORE

