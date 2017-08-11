Olesen and Kisner's moment in spotlight at Quail Hollow

Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner took centre stage at Quail Hollow on Thursday. All of that and more in our Twitter moment.

It was a day to remember for Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner at the US PGA Championship.

All eyes were on world number one Dustin Johnson, career Grand Slam hopeful Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Rory McIlroy in Charlotte.

However, Olesen and Kisner took centre stage at Quail Hollow.

Denmark's Olesen and American Kisner carded four-under-par 67s to grab a one-shot lead on Thursday.

Rickie Fowler is two under, a stroke ahead of Day and Johnson.

As for Spieth, he opened with a 72 as fellow former world number one McIlroy also finished one over.

All this and more in our Twitter moment below.

Olesen and Kisner lead US PGA Championship