Olivier Giroud insists 'story' between him and Arsenal is not over and he won't leave club in January

Olivier Giroud has insisted “the story” between himself and Arsenal is “not over” and he expects to stay with the Gunners for the long term.

The 31-year-old scored France’s second goal in their 2-0 win over Wales on Friday night but returned to north London on Sunday after suffering a thigh strain.

Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman revealed Giroud was on the verge of a move to Goodison Park in the summer before deciding he wanted to stay in the capital, suggesting that Arsene Wenger saw the Frenchman’s time at the Emirates as limited after the signing of Alexandre Lacazette.

It was thought that Giroud getting less game time, especially in a World Cup year, and being restricted to starts in the Europa League and EFL Cup, would see him seeking other opportunities but he insisted he has Wenger’s support and trust and wants to stay.

“I'm sure Arsene was watching, especially because Aaron [Ramsey] was playing too,” he said. “He's always supporting me and there is a lot of trust in each other. He trusts in me and I try to give it back on the pitch when I can.

“For the moment I am not questioning myself about my future. I am happy at Arsenal and I am fine with the decision to stay because I want to.

“I am thinking that the story between the club and myself was not over and not finished. We will see what happens but I am happy at Arsenal for the moment. It's my 29th goal for France so I still have to score one more goal to reach Jean-Pierre Papin who was one of my favourite players.

“My best season was 2015-2016 when I scored 34 goals with Arsenal and the national team, including the Euros.

“Usually I play a bit less with Arsenal but I always try to keep my efficiency high. That's most important for me. I keep believing in my quality and I keep the faith. I have a lot of objectives with Arsenal and my country so I always try to move forward and keep scoring.”