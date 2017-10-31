Olivier Giroud reveals inspiration behind his Puskas Award-winning scorpion goal

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has revealed that dance classes helped him net his award-winning 'scorpion kick' against Crystal Palace in January.

The Puskas Award for best goal of 2017 was done-and-dusted early after Giroud welcomed in the New Year with a brilliant strike that earned him the prize at the Fifa Best Awards in London last week.

Though the 31-year-old originally claimed the shot was down to "maximum luck", he has now confirmed a common suspicion that the strike might be down to an elegant athleticism beyond the reach of the average footballer.

The France international won the Fifa Puskas Award for best goal of the year (Getty Images / Brynn Lennon / Staff)

In an interview with France 2, the Frenchman said he had contemporary dance classes to thank for the incredible goal.

"I'm going to have the mickey taken out of me," Giroud said when asked about the lessons. "It was very bizarre, it wasn't the situation in which I was most at ease. It was part of the curriculum to become a PE teacher.

"But our teacher considered that kind of dancing a form of art, and the move I did [against Crystal Palace] could have been part of a choreography of my dance teacher at the time."

Giroud is no stranger to spectacular strikes - and may find himself in contention for next year's prize after an athletic overhead kick won the game for Arsenal over Red Star Belgrade earlier this month



