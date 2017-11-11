Olivier Giroud says he has no regrets about decision to stay at Arsenal after scoring again for France
Olivier Giroud is adamant that he has no regrets about his decision to stay with Arsenal this season despite losing his place as Arsene Wenger's main Premier League striker to club record signing Alexandre Lacazette.
The situation is reversed at international level for France, with Giroud again delivering on Friday night against Wales with a goal – the 15th in his last 22 internationals – to uphold Didier Deschamps's faith in him as the team’s attacking focal point alongside Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.
Giroud could have joined Everton, West Ham United or Marseille last summer but decided that he wanted to stay at Arsenal and, with regular football currently in the Europa League and League Cup, does not intend to reconsider his situation in January.
Alexis Sanchez’s likely departure next year should indirectly provide further first-team opportunities and Wenger very much wants Giroud to stay, even despite his general preference this season in the league for Lacazette.
"I am not questioning myself about my future,” said Giroud. “I am happy at Arsenal and I am fine with the decision to stay because I want to. I am thinking that the story between the club and myself was not over and not finished. We will see what happens but I am happy at Arsenal for the moment."
Giroud is sure that Wenger will have been watching the match in Paris on Friday, especially given Aaron Ramsey’s involvement for Wales, and it was clear that the club situation has not changed his status ahead of Lacazette as France's main striker.
"Arsene's always supporting me and there is a lot of trust in each other,” said Giroud. "He trusts in me and I try to give it back on the pitch when I can.”
Giroud’s goal in the 2-0 win against Wales also brought him to within one of his hero Jean-Pierre Papin in fifth place on France's all-time list on 29.
Only Zinedine Zidane, David Trezeguet, Michel Platini and Thierry Henry would then be ahead of Giroud on France’s list and he has also played fewer games than anyone in the top four. Similarly, Giroud also had the best goals-to-minutes ratio of any Arsenal player last season.
“Papin was one of my favourite players,” said Giroud. “I'm very grateful. I'm very proud and I always try to bring something to the national team. My best season was in 2015/2016 when I scored 34 goals with Arsenal and the national team, including the Euros. Usually I play a bit less with Arsenal but I always try to keep my efficiency high. That's most important for me.
"I keep believing in my quality and I keep the faith. I have a lot of objectives with Arsenal and my country so I always try to move forward and keep scoring.”
Of France’s progress since Euro 2016 and their status among the favourites for next summer's World Cup, Giroud added: "It's always a pleasure to play for the national team and I think we played a good game. We have a better understanding on the pitch now especially with the young players so we are very delighted.”