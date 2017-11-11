Olivier Giroud says he has no regrets about decision to stay at Arsenal after scoring again for France

Olivier Giroud is a regular for France and scored again for them against Wales - REUTERS

Olivier Giroud is adamant that he has no regrets about his decision to stay with Arsenal this season despite losing his place as Arsene Wenger's main Premier League striker to club record signing Alexandre Lacazette.

The situation is reversed at international level for France, with Giroud again delivering on Friday night against Wales with a goal – the 15th in his last 22 internationals – to uphold Didier Deschamps's faith in him as the team’s attacking focal point alongside Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

Giroud could have joined Everton, West Ham United or Marseille last summer but decided that he wanted to stay at Arsenal and, with regular football currently in the Europa League and League Cup, does not intend to reconsider his situation in January.

Alexis Sanchez’s likely departure next year should indirectly provide further first-team opportunities and Wenger very much wants Giroud to stay, even despite his general preference this season in the league for Lacazette.

"I am not questioning myself about my future,” said Giroud. “I am happy at Arsenal and I am fine with the decision to stay because I want to. I am thinking that the story between the club and myself was not over and not finished. We will see what happens but I am happy at Arsenal for the moment."

Wenger wants Giroud to stay, and his future could be shaped by Sanchez's expected move Credit: Action Images More