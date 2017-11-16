Olivier Giroud set to miss Arsenal vs Tottenham as Arsene Wenger delivers injury update for north London derby

Olivier Giroud is set to miss the first north London derby of the season after Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger all but ruled the striker out of this weekend’s visit of Tottenham Hotspur.

The 31-year-old suffered a thigh injury in France’s 2-0 victory over Wales last Friday, with the striker being substituted just two minute after scoring the second goal, and after returning to his club for further assessment, Wenger revealed that Giroud is unlikely to feature this weekend.

However, he did confirm that it is a short-term issue and he should be available again next week.

“Giroud picked up an injury, I don’t think he will be available,” Wenger said. “It’s short term, we have to assess him on Monday.”

Wenger also revealed that both Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck are in contention to return from injury, with fitness tests planned for Friday ahead of the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Giroud was forced off in France's 2-0 defeat of Wales with a thigh injury