Olivier Giroud set to miss Arsenal vs Tottenham as Arsene Wenger delivers injury update for north London derby
Olivier Giroud is set to miss the first north London derby of the season after Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger all but ruled the striker out of this weekend’s visit of Tottenham Hotspur.
The 31-year-old suffered a thigh injury in France’s 2-0 victory over Wales last Friday, with the striker being substituted just two minute after scoring the second goal, and after returning to his club for further assessment, Wenger revealed that Giroud is unlikely to feature this weekend.
However, he did confirm that it is a short-term issue and he should be available again next week.
“Giroud picked up an injury, I don’t think he will be available,” Wenger said. “It’s short term, we have to assess him on Monday.”
Wenger also revealed that both Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck are in contention to return from injury, with fitness tests planned for Friday ahead of the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.
“Mustafi will have a final check tomorrow, Welbeck as well,” Wenger added. “I will make decisions on them tomorrow.”
With Giroud absent, Wenger could well restore Alexandre Lacazette to the side, despite showing a hesitancy so far this season in starting the France international in Premier League games against the rest of the ‘Big Six’ sides.
Wenger left the club-record £52m signing out of the starting line-up for the defeat by Manchester City earlier this month, with the striker making a point as he came on to score Arsenal’s only goal in the 3-1 loss, and the manager refused to confirm if he will give Lacazette a starting role this Saturday or leave him on the substitutes’ bench in favour of allowing Alexis Sanchez to lead the attack.
“He played many games Lacazette,” Wenger said. “Will he start on Saturday? The decision has not been made.”