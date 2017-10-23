Olivier Giroud wins FIFA Puskas Award

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has won the FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal of 2016-17.

Giroud took home the prize for his stuninng scorpion kick against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on January 1.

The Frenchman's remarkable goal saw him meet Alexis Sanchez's cross with a remarkable and audacious volley that looped over Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and went in via the crossbar.

Speaking at the FIFA Best Awards ceremony at London Palladium, the 31-year-old dedicated the prize to his father.

"It's an honour for me and I'm delighted to receive this trophy today," he said.

"I would like to thank the people who voted for me. I would like to congratulate the three [finalists], who scored amazing goals too.

"Obviously, I would like to thank my team-mates – without them I could not score this goal – and my family.

"I also would like to dedicate this trophy to my Dad."

The France international saw off competition from Venezuela women's international Deyna Castellanos and Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke to win the award.