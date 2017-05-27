Olorundare: I'm the perfect fit for El Kanemi Warriors

The striker believes he is the perfect fit for the Desert Warriors, and he hopes to keep scoring when they face the Pride of Rivers

El Kanemi Warriors striker Dele Olorundare is looking to cash in on the unpredictability factor in his stint at the club and thinks he is a perfect fit for the Desert Warriors.

The former Sunshine Stars got his career at the club to a positive note with a goal on his debut against ABS FC last weekend in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

When Ladan Bosso's side welcome Rivers United in the match day 21 of the top flight on Sunday, Olorundare will be hoping to replicate the good form he showed in Ilorin against the Pride of Rivers at the El Kanemi Sports Complex.

"I have shown from day one what am capable of doing on the field of play. I hope to continue scoring when we face Rivers United on Sunday," Olorundare told Goal.

"It's always good when you know my qualities and for sure I want to be a good addition to the team too in the NPFL. The club has a target and together we would all achieve it."

Samuel Mathias has been El Kanemi Warriors' dangerman in the ongoing season. Although known for his finishing, Boss has told Olorundare that he must get through a heavy workload leading the Warriors line.That is something the former Sunshine Stars man is all too aware of.

"I just want to be important for the team as well as score goals. But I know I am ready. I score goals and love doing it at all times," he added.

"Goals in games are important if you want to win matches. I'm a striker and I will have to accept that responsibility."