Olorunleke delighted with first Akwa United clean sheet

The goalkeeper is pleased not to have let in any goal on his debut for the Promise Keepers against Fidelis Ilechukwu's side at the Agege Stadium

Ojo Olorunleke is delighted to have kicked off his reign at Akwa United with a clean sheet following their 0-0 draw against MFM FC at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.

The goalkeeper joined the Promise Keepers from Sunshine Stars during the Nigerian topflight mid-season break, and following his heroics against the Olukoya Boys that saw him save Stephen Odey’s penalty kick, he is hoping for more clean slates.

"I came here with the mind of keeping a clean sheet, and I thank God that I got my career started here [on a bright note] and I hope it will continue that way," Olorunleke told Goal.

"I knew I was going to save it [Odey’s penalty] , it was either he played it over the bar or I save it, and you saw that God answered my prayers, my kneeling down before the kick was to talk to God to help me.”

The former youth international also thumbs up the club for giving him a warm welcome, adding that he is hoping to repay their confidence in him.

"I feel at home at Akwa, in fact the way they welcomed me gave me the confidence to give my best to pay them for the trust they had in me,'' he continued.

"My target is to win the league or at least pick a continental ticket at the end of the season to crown all our efforts all through the season.''