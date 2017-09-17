Olsen breaks foot in Panthers' win

Greg Olsen is set for a spell on the sidelines after breaking his foot in the Carolina Panthers' win over the Buffalo Bills.

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen confirmed he broke his foot during his team's 9-3 win over the Buffalo Bills in the NFL on Sunday.

The 32-year-old veteran was initially reported as probable to return, but the Panthers changed that status to begin the second half when Olsen returned to the sideline on crutches and wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Olsen will see a doctor on Monday to determine whether he needs surgery.

"Broke my foot. Pretty straightforward. X-ray was pretty conclusive," Olsen said.

"It's tough for something like that to just happen. Obviously it sucks, but I've been very lucky in my career to not get injured a lot. This is something that obviously will take a little bit of time, but sometimes that's just a part the game."

Olsen, who has been to three straight Pro Bowls, is the only tight end in NFL history with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

He had one catch for 10 yards at the time of Sunday's injury as the Panthers held a 6-0 lead.

Olsen's streak of 159 consecutive games dating to his rookie season in 2007 will come to an end when the Panthers host the New Orleans Saints next week.