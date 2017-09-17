Olsen breaks foot in Panthers' win

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen confirmed he broke his foot during his team's 9-3 win over the Buffalo Bills in the NFL on Sunday.
The 32-year-old veteran was initially reported as probable to return, but the Panthers changed that status to begin the second half when Olsen returned to the sideline on crutches and wearing a walking boot on his right foot.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Olsen will see a doctor on Monday to determine whether he needs surgery.
"Broke my foot. Pretty straightforward. X-ray was pretty conclusive," Olsen said.
"It's tough for something like that to just happen. Obviously it sucks, but I've been very lucky in my career to not get injured a lot. This is something that obviously will take a little bit of time, but sometimes that's just a part the game."
Olsen, who has been to three straight Pro Bowls, is the only tight end in NFL history with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
He had one catch for 10 yards at the time of Sunday's injury as the Panthers held a 6-0 lead.
Olsen's streak of 159 consecutive games dating to his rookie season in 2007 will come to an end when the Panthers host the New Orleans Saints next week.