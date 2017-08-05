Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee undergoes hip surgery

Hip surgery on Saturday means Alistair Brownlee will not compete in triathlon until 2018 but he hopes it will prolong his career.

Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee will not compete until 2018 after undergoing an operation on a hip problem.

Brownlee has been a dominant force in triathlon in recent years, with two Olympic gold medals and four World Championships titles to his name.

However, Brownlee's 2017 season is now over after resorting to surgery to fix a problem that has been bothering him for many years.

"After years of struggling with a chronic hip problem, I go under the knife. It has been a tough decision but suffering from an acute flare I am left with little option," he posted on Instagram.

"Unfortunately it will take me away from competing for the rest of the year but I hope it will enable me to continue doing what I love for many years to come.

"In the mean time I'll get to enjoy a bit of Yorkshire relaxation which is a rare treat."