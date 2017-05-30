Tennis: Olympic dream could prompt Bedene to re-defect

Having defected to represent Great Britain in 2015, Aljaz Bedene says a dream run at the Olympics could prompt him to go back to Slovenia.

British number three Aljaz Bedene says he could seek to switch allegiance back to Slovenia in an attempt to participate at the Olympic Games.

World number 52 Bedene made a controversial move to represent Great Britain in 2015, but he has been banned from participating in the Davis Cup by the International Tennis Federation.

Fellow British player Dan Evans has been outspoken about the situation, saying earlier this month: "The BBC tweet non-stop about how well he's doing but does he know what the Sun newspaper is for example? Would he know why it doesn't get bought in Liverpool? That's British people who know British stuff, that's what a British person is, but that's my opinion."

Bedene freely admits that he still holds his Slovenian identity close and a move back to his homeland could help him realise a dream.

"At the moment I'm representing Great Britain, but I do want to play at the Olympic Games," Bedene said after beating Ryan Harrison in the first round of the French Open.

"That is the dream for every athlete. [So] I will have to see on that what can be done. But at the moment I am playing for GB.

"I have always been known as Slovenian born," Bedene added. "But I love Britain.

"I have spent quite a lot of time there and I am enjoying it there. I cannot wait for the grass season to start, although I am not playing at Queen's. But grass is a British thing.

"I cannot wait for that. But yeah, I still feel Slovenian and British."