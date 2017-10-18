Olympic gold medal gymnast joins #MeToo movement and claims she was molested by her doctor

US McKayla Maroney poses with her silver medal on the podium of the women's vault final of the artistic gymnastics event of the London Olympic Games on August 5, 2012 - AFP

Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney has joined the #MeToo movement, in which women speak out about sexual harassment and assault.

She claims she was assaulted by her doctor while on the Olympic squad, and that it began when she was just 13 years old.

The former gymnast was speaking out to show it was not just Hollywood that had a problem, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the 21-year-old said she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

He is currently awaiting his sentence after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.#

Nassar is also awaiting trial on separate criminal sexual conduct charges and is being sued by over 125 women in civil court who claim he sexually assaulted them.

Ms Maroney wrote: "People should know that this is not just happening in Hollywood.

"It started when I was 13 years old, and it didn’t end until I left the sport".

She spoke of how he abused her: "Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving 'medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years'.

"It seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was 'treated'.

"It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal, and It happened before I won my Silver."

Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images More