Olympic runner David Torrence found dead in Arizona swimming pool

David Torrence, who represented Peru in the 5000m at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was found dead in a swimming pool at the age of 31.

USA Track and Field (USATF) expressed its condolences after Olympic runner David Torrence was found dead in an Arizona swimming pool.

Scottsdale police said the 31-year-old's body was discovered at the bottom of a pool at a condominium complex around 7:30am local time on Monday.

"Detectives learned that there were no obvious signs of foul play," said the police.

Torrence was born in Okinawa, Japan and grew up in Los Angeles, but he competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics for Peru, his mother's native country.

He qualified for the men's 5000m final with a Peruvian national record time of 13 minutes and 23.20 seconds, before finishing 15th in the final with a time of 13:43.12.

He also owns the Peruvian record in the mile (3:53.21) and 1,500 meters (3:34.67), both set this year.

"The track world lost a great friend and athlete today," read a tweet from the USATF. "Rest in peace, David Torrence."

Before petitioning to compete for Peru, Torrence had run for the USA in international competitions, winning a silver medal in the 5000m at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.