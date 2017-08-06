Omaka delighted to play role in Sunshine Stars victory

The youngster was not only too happy for the 1-0 triumph over the Promise Keepers, he warned that they have a long way to go

Sunshine Stars’ Anthony Omaka is delighted in playing a match-winning role against Akwa United on Sunday.

The Nigeria youth international was chosen to partner Michael Okoyoh in the middle, and went on to put in one of his finest performances of the season.

Omaka was proud of the role he played, and credited the club and his team-mates for subduing the compact Promise Keepers in Ijebu-Ode.

"I am happy that I contributed my part to our victory," he told Goal.



“It was very great that the coach trusted me to feature in the encounter – which is the most important thing for every player.

“When the game commenced, I was a bit nervous because of the magnitude of the game, but I was able to motivate myself to last for the entire duration.

“The scoreline doesn’t count but the important thing is that I helped the team, but we need to continue in this form to end the season on a high.”

Sunshine Stars face Enugu Rangers in their next Nigeria Professional Football League encounter on August 13.