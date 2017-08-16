Omino: Western Stima affected by recent postponements

The tension experienced after Kenya's general elections forced the league company to reschedule a number of KPL fixtures

Western Stima coach Henry Omino is disappointed with recent postponement of Kenyan Premier League matches.

The tension experienced after Kenya's general elections led to league complay to reschedule a number of fxtures. It is something that has not gone down well with the veteran tactician, who feels it has done more harm than good.

"It (tension) is something that is beyond KPL's control and we really cannot blame them for taking the wisest decision of postponing the matches since it was meant to protect teams and players.

"But it has affected us negatively considering we were just returning to winning ways. I believe things get back to normal as soon as possible," Omino told Goal.

"Yes, we are looking forward to our next match, hoping to get all the three points as we aim at ascending to safety on the table."

The power men are currently placed in the 15th position with 18 points.