Onazi, Eto’o, Drogba pay tribute to AS Roma legend Totti

The Africans joined the world in celebrating the midfielder who parted ways with his boyhood club on Sunday

Ogenyi Onazi alongside Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o paid respect to Italian legend Francesco Totti who departed AS Roma on Sunday.

The 40-year-old made an emotional farewell in the Giallorossi 3-2 win over Genoa on Sunday, which brought an end to his 25 years of playing at Stadio Olympico.

Totti scored a total of 307 goals in 786 appearances since he moved to Roma’s first team in 1992 and is regarded as the club’s greatest player ever.

The trio took to social media to celebrate the 2006 Fifa World Cup winner.